Top 5 iPhone Apps For Downloading Free Music Legally!

Apple is one of the most popular brands that we talk about when it comes to mobile phones and the demand for an iPhone is constantly on the rise. People who don't own an iPhone usually try to stay away from purchasing one because they believe that it is extremely difficult to operate an iPhone and you need to spend a lot of money in order to get access to most of the apps that you would want to use. If you are planning to purchase an iPhone and you are a music lover, you need to look for the best. Here are 5 amazing music apps that you can download on the iPhone for free.Groove is a popular music app that was launched by Microsoft. This app is extremely convenient to use and has over 40 million music songs that you can listen to on your iPhone. You can download this app for free and get a 30 day free trial as well. This is a very user friendly app to use and you can even save songs on your phone and play them in the offline mode in order to save your data.The music streaming that Amazon has to offer is extremely effective and it has tons of songs that you can listen to. People who have Prime subscription can get the music for free but if you are not subscribed to prime you can still get a free trial for 30 days and enjoy this music whenever you want to. Whether you are searching for a song, an entire album or even an artist, it is really easy to get all this information using the app. It is available on the app store and it's one of the most popular apps for music that is used on an iPhone.Free MP3box is a really convenient app for all those music lovers who don't want to spend too much money on a music app to keep them entertained during the day. What this app essentially does is search for the song on YouTube and plays it for you via the app. The best part about the app is that you do not have to worry about storage space or searching too much for a particular song because it's very easy to find songs here. When it comes to free apps to use, this is definitely one of the top picks for all music lovers across the globe. Considering that it picks out tracks from YouTube, it's definitely got a vast list of songs to choose from and there's not going to be much of a problem with the clarity of the songs that are played.Spotify is one of the most popular music apps used across the United States. Whether you are a lover of classic music or whether you enjoy country music, you are sure to get it all on your iPhone with this amazing music streaming app that you can download. It has an offline setting as well which makes it easy for you to listen to the same songs over and over again without having to use up your mobile data. This is a user-friendly app and this is definitely one of the best apps to choose from.This app is pretty similar to Spotify and it gives you an access to some of the best songs that you can listen to. You will get a free trial for this app but if you want to use it on a regular basis you might have to spend as much as 19.99$ to get unlimited access to this app. While it seems to be a little expensive, the best part about the app is that it saves on a lot of your internet usage which means that your mobile bills will start to reduce tremendously. Since it's so effective you don't have to worry about the song buffering even in areas where your network isn't that great. Similar to Spotify you can also save songs on this app in an offline mode and listen to it over and over again without having to use your data connection.