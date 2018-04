7 Reasons to Bike to Work

1. Perfect Opportunity for Exercise



2. Beat the Traffic Jams



3. You Will Save A Lot

4. Easy to Hire

5. Breathe Fresh Air



6. Communicable Disease Risk from Public Transport

7. Cycling is More Convenient

The benefits of cycling are too numerous to be counted. However, many people haven’t yet bought into the idea of cycling to work despite having a bike and living a manageable distance from their workplace.A number of European cities have adopted cycling to work in an attempt to decongest the roads. Additionally, they are enjoying a plethora of other benefits from biking to work.Cycling is a kind of cardiovascular exercise. Studies show that cyclists lose an average of 15 pounds after the first year of biking. Biking gives you an excellent chance to work out especially if you have a tight work schedule and family commitments. You will not need to set some additional time exclusively for exercising.In order to keep fit, you can purchase performance enhancement supplements from an authenticto help complement your exercising.For people who are battling excess weight issues, biking can be a perfect starting exercise since it will not be hard on your joints and will get the job done.In most major towns and cities, people spend a lot of time on the road when commuting to work. With most working-class people traveling only a few kilometers to work, cycling can actually take less time than driving. Biking can help you get to your workplace more quickly and for a lot less.In addition to the ever-changing fuel prices, maintaining a car is also quite expensive. According to recent studies, the cost of owning a car is on the rise at a rate of almost 2% per year. On the other hand, maintaining a bike is a lot cheaper.It is practically free if you can do the servicing by yourself. Also, bikes have zero parking fees.Even though average bikes retail at an affordable price, you really don’t need to own one. Nowadays, bike-share programs are sprouting up across cities and allow you to hire a bike for a small yearly fee.Drivers and passengers are more vulnerable to inhaling emissions from vehicles than cyclists. As you cycle, you will get a chance to enjoy fresh air and savor the serene environment as you travel to work.You are more likely to contract skin diseases or respiratory diseases from public transport. Commuters who use a public means of transportation are always at higher risk. If you use a bicycle to commute to work, you will breathe fresh air, which does your body a whole lot of good.Biking is very convenient even though a lot of people dispute this fact. With a bike, you won’t suffer the hassle of searching for parking or getting stuck in impromptu road checks. Issues of traffic will be a thing of the past.In addition to this, you will find it easier to carry your work tools or even lunch without the fear that you will lose them.