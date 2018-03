Download A Boy From Tandale Album by Diamond Platnumz

DOWNLOAD ALBUM: Diamond Platnumz – A Boy From Tandale Album (zip/mp3/itunes)One of the most anticipated album from the continent of Africa is finally here as Tanzanian Bongo Flava crooner Diamond Platnumz drops his major label debut album titled “A Boy From Tandale”, the multi-talented artist enlists some of America and Africa’s biggest music actss on the body of work.Fans are happy and excited about the album release, tracklist and his collaborative efforts. Nigerian songstress Tiwa savage, Young Killer, Miri Ben-Ari, Omarion, Ne-yo, Davido, Flavour, Jah Prayzah, P-Square, Vanessa Mdee, Morgan Heritage and Rick Ross features on “A Boy From Tandale”,Listen To And Download New Album Diamond Platnumz – A Boy From Tandale Album By Diamond PlatnumzDiamond Platnumz finally release his most anticipated Album titled “A Boy From Tandale” The Album houses 18 complete tracks which features from various African and American Artists.Check On it BelowTracklist1. Diamond Platnumz – Hallelujah (feat. Morgan Heritage)2. Diamond Platnumz – Waka (feat. Rick Ross)3. Diamond Platnumz – Baikoko4. Diamond Platnumz – Pamela (feat. Young Killer)5. Diamond Platnumz – Iyena (feat. Rayvanny)6. Diamond Platnumz – Kosa Langu7. Diamond Platnumz – Nikuone8. Diamond Platnumz – Baila (feat. Miri Ben-Ari)9. Diamond Platnumz – Sijaona10. Diamond Platnumz – African Beauty (feat. Omarion)11. Diamond Platnumz – Eneka12. Diamond Platnumz – Fire (feat. Tiwa Savage)13. Diamond Platnumz – Marry You (feat. Ne-Yo)14. Diamond Platnumz – Number One (feat. Davido) [Remix]15. Diamond Platnumz – Nana (feat. Flavour)16. Diamond Platnumz – Kidogo (feat. P-Square)17. Diamond Platnumz – Amanda (feat. Jah Prayzah)18. Diamond Platnumz – Far Away (feat. Vanessa Mdee)The album had been lunched at the Kenya National Theatre, Nairobi five years after his first album. When asked why he decided to launch the album in Kenya, his reason was that he positions himself as an African entertainer, not just Tanzania musician"I came to launch the album here in Kenya because I hate it when people picture me as a Tanzanian musician. My goal has been to prove to people that I’m an African entertainer."The album launch was sponsored by #SongabySafaricom and American singer Omarion was present ans performed at the event.The album is already available for order on. Congratulations to Diamond on the album.