Changing Rules: Say Bye-Bye To Your Relationship

You love your partner, and everything in your relationship seems fine, but you get the feeling that something keeps bugging you. You feel that you are under control of your partner. You get the feeling that your partner commands you what to do.



You are planning to the weekends for your partner to be satisfied. You are going to the parties that your partner enjoys.



Even when it comes to cinema, you are going to watch movies that your partner is more into. So, what are you going to do about it? Of course, you are going to change the rules... and say bye-bye to your relationship.



Lack of Communication





Have you ever discussed with your partner that you wanted things to be different? Probably not, because otherwise you won't have to change your rules now.



If you had said a word about it, you won't be having any problems. And that feeling that bugs you, won't be in your life.



But you had a lack of communication with your partner.



You never tried to open your mouth and say anything against your partner's wishes and opinions.



You was simply agreeing with everything. Now, think what your partner's reaction must be?



You seemed absolutely okay with everything, and then one moment you start acting like crazy. “I don't like thins! I don't like that!”.



What's the logical explanation? Right, you was lying all the time.



Now, can your partner forgive the fact that you has been lying ti him or her all that time? You are untrustworthy person, and your going to face the breakup very soon.









Dissolving in Your Partner





When you started your relationship, you was so afraid to lose your partner, that you tried so hard to indulge him or her.



Your significant other got used to that fact and probably thinks that you are okay with that.



You simply dissolved in your partner and never thought that you would like to change it.



And now, once again, you start acting crazy, telling your partner how you are not okay with weekends, parties, and movies. What your partner supposed to think about that? You know that it feels like you was waiting for the right moment to show your real face.



Once again, your partner might get the feeling that you has been lying all along. Thus, your relationship is going to face an inevitable end.





The Solution?





Unfortunately, it might be too late to solve this problem. Of course, instead of trying to rapidly change the rules of the game, you can have a normal conversation with your partner, and there is a little hope that your partner will understand everything.



It seems that you've been a fake from the very start, which means that you need to start your relationship allover again.



But your partner would most likely ask himself or herself “Whom was I dating all that time?”.



Does your significant other has enough patience and love for you to start it allover again and learn the real you?



Anyway, the best solution is being yourself from the very start, as you would avoid being unsatisfied with your relationship.