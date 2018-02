10 Definite Signs You’ve Met Your Perfect Match

Is it us, or is it just slim pickings when it comes to finding your perfect match nowadays? But hey, listen to us when we say that this d...





Is it us, or is it just slim pickings when it comes to finding your perfect match nowadays? But hey, listen to us when we say that this doesn’t mean that you’re should fall for or waste time on all the ‘wrong ones‘ as an excuse.





It’s time to find out if your man is the right one.





Go through this list and think about whether your SO checks these boxes!









1. He listens to understand





Most people listen to reply. But he listens to understand. He wants to know your point of view.





What you feel, and how he could make things right.









2. Your family and friends love him





The biggest sign that you’re with the right guy is when your loved ones love him. They know what’s right for you. They want what’s good for you. Listen to them.









3. He talks about your future together





He isn’t afraid to commit to you. He wants to talk about the future and envisions you in it.









4. He makes small gestures that shows he cares





Small gestures like knowing whether you’ve eaten your meals on time, or asking whether you’ve had a good day are important.





It’s how you know he’s paying attention and that he cares.









5. He accepts when he’s wrong and apologises





It’s tough for a lot of people to accept their mistakes. Most people try to shift the blame instead. But not him.





He will own up and apologise, if he’s made a mistake.









6. He believes in you





Even when you don’t believe in yourself. He encourages you to make things happen for yourself and supports you like a pillar of strength.





7. He values you





He’s so proud to have you in his life. He loves to talk about you, and show you off every opportunity he gets.





This shows he values you. He knows what he’s got and he cherishes it.









8. He’s always up for meeting you





Whether he’s tired or far away from you won’t matter. He’ll want to meet you irrespective.





He won’t make silly excuses to get out of it. He’ll make an effort.









9. He accepts your flaws





Everyone’s got them. No one is perfect. And he knows that. It doesn’t matter how you are. What your negatives are.





He wants to be with you because he loves every bit of you.









10. He takes your advice





He thinks your intelligent and values your opinion and therefore wants to hear it, especially when it comes to things that matter.





Because he respects it and he respects you.













Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)