Grammy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

SHARE:

Twitter Facebook Google Pinterest
0 0 Monday, January 29

Bruno Mars was the big winner at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, beating out the smash hit “Despacito” for Song of the Year with “That's What I Like”.

Grammy Awards 2018 Winners
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards are finally here!

 Bruno Mars was the big winner at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, beating out the smash hit “Despacito” for Song of the Year with “That's What I Like,” and winning Record of the Year and Album of the Year for 24K Magic over Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and Childish Gambino.

 The 2018 Grammy Awards show is off to a star-studded start with a veritable who's-who list of presenters, nominees and, of course, the evening's host, James Corden.

 The late-night talk show host is set to take center stage once again as the evening's emcee and the night is without a doubt going to be a memorable one.

 Jay-Z leads the night off with the most Grammy Awards nominations for his latest album, 4:44, while Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Khalid, Childish Gambino and more following behind.

 But what would music's biggest night of the year be without some live performances?

 Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Kesha and many, many more are slated to get the crowd on their feet during the televised ceremony.

 So without further ado, let's take a look at the big winners of the Grammy Awards night:

Here is the complete list of the 2018 Grammy Awards winners:



 Album of the Year

 Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

 Jay-Z, 4:44

 Kendrick Lamar, Damn.

 Lorde, Melodrama

 WINNER: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Record of the Year

 Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

 Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

 Jay Z, "The Story of O.J."

 Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

 WINNER: Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

Song of the Year

 Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

 Jay-Z, "4:44"

 Julia Michaels, "Issues"

 Logic, "1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)"

 WINNER: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Best New Artist

 WINNER: Alessia Cara

 Khalid

 Lil Uzi Vert

 Julia Michaels

 SZA

Best Pop Performance

 Kelly Clarkson, "Love So Soft"

 Kesha, "Praying"

 Lady Gaga, "Million Reasons"

 Pink, "What About Us"

 WINNER: Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

 The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, "Something Just Like This"

 Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

 Imagine Dragons, "Thunder"

 WINNER: Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still"

 Zedd and Alessia Cara, "Stay"

Best Traditional Pop Album

 Michael Bublé, Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)

 Bob Dylan, Triplicate

 Seth MacFarlane, In Full Swing

 Sarah McLachlan, Wonderland

 WINNER: Various Artists, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90
Best Pop Vocal Album

 Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP

 Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life

 Imagine Dragons, Evolve

 Kesha, Rainbow

 Lady Gaga, Joanne

 WINNER: Ed Sheeran, ÷

Best Music Video

 Beck, "Up All Night"

 Jain, "Makeba"

 Jay-Z, "The Story of O.J."

 WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

 Logic, "1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)"

Best Music Film

 Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, One More Time With Feeling

 The Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip

 WINNER: Various Artists, The Defiant Ones

 Various Artists, Soundbreaking

 Various Artists, Two Trains Runnin'

Best Dance Recording

 Bonobo, "Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)"

 Camelphat and Elderbrook, "Cola"

 Gorillaz, "Andromeda (feat. DRAM)"

 WINNER: LCD Soundsystem, "Tonite"

 Odesza, "Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE and Mansionair)"

Best Dance/Electronic Album

 Bonobo, Migration

 WINNER: Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

 Mura Masa, Mura Masa

 Odesza, A Moment Apart

 Sylvan Esso, What Now

Best Rock Performance

 WINNER: Leonard Cohen, "You Want It Darker"

 Chris Cornell, "The Promise"

 Foo Fighters, "Run"

 Kaleo, "No Good"

 Nothing More, "Go to War"

Best Urban Contemporary Album

 6lack, Free 6lack

 Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

 Khalid, American Teen

 SZA, Ctrl

 WINNER: The Weeknd, Starboy

Best Rap Album



 Jay-Z, 4:44

 WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

 Migos, Culture

 Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom

 Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy


Best Country Album



 Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah

 Lady Antebellum, Heart Break

 Little Big Town, The Breaker

 Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

 WINNER: Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1

Best Jazz Vocal Album

 The Baylor Project, The Journey

 Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call

 Raul Midón, Bad Ass and Blind

 Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King, Porter Plays Porter

 WINNER: Cécile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers

Best Gospel Album

 Travis Greene, Crossover

 Le'Andria, Bigger Than Me

 Marvin Sapp, Close

 Anita Wilson, Sunday Song

 WINNER: Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

 Danny Gokey, Rise

 Matt Maher, Echoes (Deluxe Edition)

 MercyMe, Lifer

 Tauren Wells, Hills and Valleys

 WINNER: Zach Williams, Chain Breaker

Best Americana Album

 Gregg Allman, Southern Blood

 Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day

 Iron & Wine, Beast Epic

 WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound

 The Mavericks, Brand New Day

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

 Calvin Harris

 No I.D.

 WINNER: Greg Kurstin

 Blake Mills

 The Stereotypes

Best Song Written for Visual Media

 "City of Stars," La La Land

 WINNER: "How Far I'll Go," Moana

 "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Fifty Shades Darker

 "Never Give Up," Lion

 "Stand Up for Something," Marshall

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

 The Jerry Douglas Band, What If

 Alex Han, Spirit

 Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal

 WINNER: Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype

 Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre

Best Metal Performance

 August Burns Red, "Invisible Enemy"

 Body Count, "Black Hoodie"

 Track from: Bloodlust

 Code Orange, "Forever"

 WINNER: Mastodon, "Sultan's Curse"

 Meshuggah, "Clockworks"

Best Rock Song

 Metallica, "Atlas, Rise!"

 K.Flay, "Blood in the Cut"

 Nothing More, "Go to War"

 WINNER: Foo Fighters, "Run"

 Avenged Sevenfold, "The Stage"

Best Rock Album

 Mastodon, Emperor of Sand

 Metallica, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct

 Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves

 Queens of the Stone Age, Villains

 WINNER: The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Best Alternative Music Album

 Arcade Fire, Everything Now

 Gorillaz, Humanz

 LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

 Father John Misty, Pure Comedy

 WINNER: The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best R&B Performance

 Daniel Caesar, "Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)"

 Kehlani, "Distraction"

 Ledisi, "High"

 WINNER: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

 SZA, "The Weekend"

20 Most Iconic Grammys Looks Ever

 Best Traditional R&B Performance

 The Baylor Project, "Laugh and Move On"

 WINNER: Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

 Anthony Hamilton, "What I'm Feelin' (feat. The Hamiltones)"

 Ledisi, "All the Way"

 Mali Music, "Still"

Best R&B Song

 PJ Morton, "First Began"

 Khalid, "Location"

 Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

 SZA, "Supermodel"

 WINNER: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Best R&B Album

 Daniel Caesar, Freudian

 Ledisi, Let Love Rule

 WINNER: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

 PJ Morton, Gumbo

 Musiq Soulchild, Feel the Real

Best Rap Performance

 Big Sean, "Bounce Back"

 Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

 Jay-Z, "4:44"

 WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

 Migos, "Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)"

Best Rap/Sung Performance

 6LACK, "PRBLMS"

 Goldlink, "Crew (feat. Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy)"

 Jay-Z, "Family Feud (feat. Beyoncé)"

 WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, "LOYALTY. (feat. Rihanna)"

 SZA, "Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)"

Best Rap Song

 Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

 Danger Mouse, "Chase Me (feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi)"

 WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

 Rapsody, "Sassy"

 Jay-Z, "the Story of O.J."

Best Country Solo Performance

 Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"

 Alison Krauss, "Losing You"

 Miranda Lambert, "Tin Man"

 Maren Morris, "I Could Use a Love Song"

 WINNER: Chris Stapleton, "Either Way"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

 Brothers Osborne, "It Ain't My Fault"

 Zac Brown Band, "My Old Man"

 Lady Antebellum, "You Look Good"

 WINNER: Little Big Town, "Better Man"

 Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"

Best Country Song

 Little Big Town, "Better Man"

 Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"

 WINNER: Chris Stapleton, "Broken Halos"

 Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"

 Miranda Lambert, "Tin Man"

Best New Age Album

 Brian Eno, Reflection

 India.Arie, SongVersation: Medicine

 WINNER: Peter Kater, Dancing on Water

 Kitaro, Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5

 Steve Roach, Spiral Revelation

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

 Sara Caswell, "Can't Remember Why"

 Billy Childs, "Dance of Shiva"

 Fred Hersch, "Whisper Not"

 WINNER: John McLaughlin, "Miles Beyond"

 Chris Potter, "Ilimba"

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

 Bill Charlap Trio, Uptown, Downtown

 WINNER: Billy Childs, Rebirth

 Joey DeFrancesco and The People, Project Freedom

 Fred Hersch, Open Book

 Chris Potter, The Dreamer Is the Dream   

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

 John Beasley, MONK'estra Vol. 2

 Alan Ferber Big Band, Jigsaw

 WINNER: Christian McBride Big Band, Bringin' It

 Vince Mendoza and WDR Big Band Cologne, Homecoming

 Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, Whispers on the Wind
Best Latin Jazz Album

 Antonio Adolfo, Hybrido - From Rio to Wayne Shorter

 Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Oddara

 Anat Cohen and Marcello Gonçalves, Outra Coisa - The Music of Moacir Santos

 Miguel Zenón, Típico

 WINNER: Pablo Ziegler Trio, Jazz Tango   

Best Gospel Performance/Song

 Tina Campbell, "Too Hard Not To"

 JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, "You Deserve It (feat. Bishop Cortez Vaughn)

 Le'Andria, "Better Days"

 The Walls Group, "My Life"

 WINNER: CeCe Winans, "Never Have to Be Alone"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

 Casting Crowns, "Oh My Soul"

 Natalie Grant, "Clean"

 WINNER: Hillsong Worship, "What a Beautiful Name"

 MercyMe, "Even If"

 Tauren Wells, "Hills and Valleys"

Best Roots Gospel Album

 The Collingsworth Family, The Best of the Collingsworth Family - Volume 1

 Larry Cordle, Give Me Jesus

 Joseph Habedank, Resurrection

 WINNER: Reba McEntire, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope

 Karen Peck and New River, Hope for All Nations

Best Latin Pop Album

 Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante

 Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte

 La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017

 Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

 WINNER: Shakira, El Dorado

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

 Bomba Estéreo, Ayo

 C4 Trío and Desorden Público, Pa' Fuera

 Jorge Drexler, Salvavidas de Hielo

 Los Amigos Invisibles, El Paradise

 WINNER: Residente, Residente

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

 Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda, Ni Diablo Ni Santo

 Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga, Ayer Y Hoy

 Alex Campos, Momentos

 WINNER: Aida Cuevas, Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas

 Various Artists, Zapateando En El Norte

Best Tropical Latin Album

 Albita, Albita    

 Doug Beavers, Art of the Arrangement

 WINNER: Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, Salsa Big Band

 Silvestre Dangond, Gente Valiente

 Diego El Cigala, Indestructible

Best American Roots Performance

 WINNER: Alabama Shakes, "Killer Diller Blues"

 Blind Boys of Alabama, "Let My Mother Live"

 Glen Campbell, "Arkansas Farmboy"

 Leonard Cohen, "Steer Your Way"

 Alison Krauss, "I Never Cared for You"
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

 Justin Hurwitz, "Another Day of Sun"

 Jorge Calandrelli, "Every Time We Say Goodbye"

 Joel McNeely, "I Like Myself"

 Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin and Clint Holmes, "I Loves You Porgy/There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York"

 WINNER: Randy Newman, "Putin"

Best Recording Package

 WINNER: Magín Día, El Orisha De La Rosa

 Mura Masa, Mura Masa

 WINNER: Father John Misty, Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)

 The National, Sleep Well Beast

 Jonathan Coulton, Solid State

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

 Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta

 Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014)

 Grateful Dead, May 1977: Get Shown the Light

 WINNER: Various Artists, The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition

 Various Artists, Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares

Best Album Notes

 Various Artists, Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth

 Various Artists, Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition

 Richard Dowling, The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin

 Various Artists, Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute

 WINNER: Otis Redding, Live at The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings

 Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams

Best Historical Album

 Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta

 WINNER: Glenn Gould, The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955

 Leonard Bernstein, Leonard Bernstein - The Composer

 Various Artists, Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa

 Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

 K.Flay, Every Where Is Some Where

 Roger Waters, Is This the Life We Really Want?

 Rose Cousins, Natural Conclusion

 Perfume Genius, No Shape

 WINNER: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Best Remixed Recording

 Loleatta Holloway, "Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)"

 Bobby Rush, "Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)"

 Kehlani, "Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)"

 The xx, "A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)"

 WINNER: Depeche Mode, "You Move (Latroit Remix)"

Best Surround Sound Album

 WINNER: Jane Ira Bloom, Early Americans

 Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra and Choir, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man

 Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96, So Is My Love

 Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

 Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale, Tyberg: Masses

Best Engineered Album, Classical

 Gary Call, Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs

 Morten Lindberg, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man

 Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin, Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies

 WINNER: Mark Donahue, Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio

 John Newton, Tyberg: Masses

Best American Roots Song

 David Rawlings, "Cumberland Gap"

 The Mavericks, "I Wish You Well"

 WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "If We Were Vampires"

 Rodney Crowell, "It Ain't Over Yet (feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White)"

 Gregg Allman, "My Only True Friend"

Best Bluegrass Album

 Michael Cleveland, Fiddler's Dream

 WINNER: The Infamous Stringdusters, Laws of Gravity

 Bobby Osborne, Original

 Noam Pikelny, Universal Favorite

 WINNER: Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live]

Best Traditional Blues Album

 Eric Bibb, Migration Blues

 Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio, Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

 R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble

 Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie's Last Train

 WINNER: The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome

Best Contemporary Blues Album

 Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

 Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette

 WINNER: Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo, TajMo

 Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Got Soul

 Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland   

Best Folk Album

 WINNER: Aimee Mann, Mental Illness

 Laura Marling, Semper Femina

 Offa Rex, The Queen of Hearts

 The Secret Sisters, You Don't Own Me Anymore

 Yusuf/Cat Stevens, The Laughing Apple   

Best Regional Roots Music Album

 Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Top of the Mountain

 Ho'okena, Ho'okena 3.0

 WINNER: Lost Bayou Ramblers, Kalenda

 Northern Cree, Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live]

 Josh Tatofi, Pua Kiele

Best Reggae Album

 Chronixx, Chronology

 Common Kings, Lost in Paradise

 J Boog, Wash House Ting

 WINNER: Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Stony Hill

 Morgan Heritage, Avrakedabra

Best World Music Album

 Vicente Amigo, Memoria De Los Sentidos

 Buika, Para Mi

 Anat Cohen and Trio Brasileiro, Rosa Dos Ventos

 WINNER: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration

 Tinariwen, Elwan

Best Children's Album

 Gustafer Yellowgold, Brighter Side

 WINNER: Lisa Loeb, Feel What U Feel

 Justin Roberts, Lemonade

 Alphabet Rockers, Rise Shine #Woke

 Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World

Best Spoken Word Album

 Neil Degrasse Tyson, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

 Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run

 Shelly Peiken, Confessions of a Serial Songwriter

 Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders)

 WINNER: Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist   

Best Comedy Album

 WINNER: Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas

 Jim Gaffigan, Cinco

 Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Before Seinfeld

 Sarah Silverman, A Speck of Dust

 Kevin Hart, What Now?   

Best Musical Theater Album

 Come From Away

 WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen

 Hello, Dolly!

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

 Baby Driver

 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

 Hidden Figures: The Album

 WINNER: La La Land

 Moana: The Songs

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

 Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival

 Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

 Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones: Season 7,

 Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer, Hidden Figures

 WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Instrumental Composition

 Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet, "Alkaline"

 Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne, "Choros #3"

 Nate Smith, "Home Free (For Peter Joe)"

 WINNER: Arturo O'Farrill and Chucho Valdés, "Three Revolutions"

 Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, "Warped Cowboy"

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

 Chuck Owen, "All Hat, No Saddle"

 WINNER: John Williams, "Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can"

 Nate Smith, "Home Free (For Peter Joe)"

 John Beasley, "Ugly Beauty/Pannonica"

 Chris Walden, "White Christmas"

Producer of the Year, Classical

 Blanton Alspaugh

 Manfred Eicher

 WINNER: David Frost

 Morten Lindberg

 Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

 Louis Langrée, "Concertos for Orchestra"

 Leonard Slatkin, "Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches"

 Michael Tilson Thomas, "Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente"

 Osmo Vänskä, "Mahler: Symphony No. 5"

 WINNER: Manfred Honeck, "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio"

Best Opera Recording

 Lothar Koenigs, "Berg: Lulu"

 WINNER: Hans Graf, "Berg: Wozzeck"

 Gianandrea Noseda, "Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles"

 George Petrou, "Handel: Ottone"

 Valery Gergiev, "Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel"

Best Choral Performance

 WINNER: Donald Nally, "Bryars: The Fifth Century"

 Andrew Davis, "Handel: Messiah"

 Alexander Liebreich, "Mansurian: Requiem"

 Nigel Short, "Music of the Spheres"

 Brian A. Schmidt, "Tyberg: Masses"

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

 Arcangelo, "Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1"

 WINNER: Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, "Death and the Maiden"

 Stile Antico, "Divine Theatre - Sacred Motets by Giaches De Wert"

 Joyce Yang and Augustin Hadelich, "Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann"

 Martha Argerich & Various Artists, "Martha Argerich & Friends - Live From Lugano 2016"

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

 Murray Perahia, "Bach: The French Suites"

 Steven Isserlis, "Haydn: Cello Concertos"

 Maria Lettberg, "Levina: The Piano Concertos"

 Frank Peter Zimmermann, "Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2"

 WINNER: Daniil Trifonov, "Transcendental"

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

 Philippe Jaroussky, Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas

 WINNER: Barbara Hannigan, Crazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio

 Nicholas Phan, Gods & Monsters

 Joyce DiDonato, In War & Peace - Harmony Through Music

 Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift
Best Classical Compendium

 Alexandre Tharaud and Cécile Lenoir, Barbara

 WINNER: Giancarlo Guerrero and Tim Handley, Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto

 Reinbert de Leeuw and Guido Tichelman, Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir

 Jordi Savall and Benjamin Bleton, Les Routes De L'Esclavage

 Lucy Mauro and Lucy Mauro, Mademoiselle: Première Audience - Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

 Zhou Tian, "Concerto for Orchestra"

 Adam Schoenberg, "Picture Studies"

 Tigran Mansurian, "Requiem"

 Richard Danielpour, "Songs of Solitude"

 WINNER: Jennifer Higdon, "Viola Concerto"


What do you think about the 2018 Grammy Awards, leave your comments bellow

Labels:

SHARE:

Twitter Facebook Google Pinterest

COMMENTS

DISQUS
Name

2014 Brazil World cup,15,2014 Miss World,1,2015 MTV Africa Music Awards,2,2015 Petroleum Bill,1,2015 Premier League Champions,1,2015 Tanzania Election,8,2015 Wimbledon,1,2016 BET Awards,1,2016 Form Four Results,1,2face Idibia,3,4G,1,50 Cent,2,50 Cent Files for Bankruptcy,1,A,1,Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards,1,Acacia,2,Acacia’s CEO,1,Adam Juma,3,Adama Barrow,1,Adnan Januzaj,1,AFCON 2015,2,AFRIMA 2016 Winners,1,Airtel Tanzania,1,Aisha Madinda,1,AKA,2,Akon,1,Al Ahly,1,Alexis Ohanian,1,Alexis Sanchez,2,Alfred Ajani,1,Alicia Keys,1,Alicious Theluji,1,Alikiba,23,Aliko Dangote,1,all4women,1,Amanda Nunes,1,Amber Rose,2,Ambwene Yesaya,11,Amina Salum Ali,2,Amir Mayweather,1,Andrey Karlov,1,Angel Di Maria,1,Animal World,1,Anna Malecela,1,Anna Tibaijuka,2,Anthony Horowitz,1,Anthony Martial,1,Antoine Griezmann,1,Antonov An-225 Mriya,1,Anyiko Owoko,1,Applaudise,1,Arsenal,20,‪Arsenal Football Club‬,1,Arsene Wenger,1,‪Arsène Wenger‬‬,1,Asha-Rose Migiro,3,Ashanti,1,Ashley Cole,1,Aston Villa,2,Atletico Madrid,1,Austin Milan,1,Australian Open 2017,2,Avril,2,Awilo Longomba,1,Ayo TV,1,Azam FC,3,B12,1,Ballon d'Or,2,Bang! Magazine,1,Banky W,1,Barack Obama,8,Barakah Da Prince,5,Barcelona,15,Barnaba,3,Barrick Gold,1,Bastian Schweinsteiger,1,Batman v Superman - Dawn of Justice,1,Bayern Munich,3,Beauty With A Purpose,1,Bebe Cool,1,Belle9,1,Ben Affleck,1,Ben Pol,2,Benard Membe,1,BET Awards,3,BET Awards 2015,1,Beyonce,5,Big Brother Africa,4,Big Brother Hotshots,6,Bill Gates,1,BirdMan,2,BirdMan Respect,1,Black Coffee,1,Blackburn Rovers,1,Bob Junior,1,Bournemouth,1,Boxing,1,Bracket,1,Brad Gordon,1,Brexit,1,Bruno Mars,1,Bryson Tiller,1,Burna Boy,1,Burundi,1,Business,9,Buyern Munich,1,CAF African Champions League,1,CAF Confederation Cup,1,Caitlyn Jenner,1,Cassper Nyovest,1,CCM,12,Celebrity,50,Celebrity Break Up,1,Century Cinemax Tanzania,1,Cesc Fabregas,5,Chadema,5,Champions of Europe,1,Charlize Theron,1,Chekecha Cheketua,1,Chekecha cheketua Video,1,Chekecha cheketua Video shoot,1,Chelsea,50,Chelsea transfer news,2,Cher Wang,1,Chicken Recipe,1,Chid Benz,1,Chris Brown,6,Christian Bella,2,Christian Louboutin,1,Chuchu Hans,1,Clouds FM,2,Clouds Media Group,1,coconut oil,1,Coke Studio Africa,1,Concussion,2,Concussion - NFL 2015,2,Cooking,1,Cristiano Ronaldo,19,Crystal Palace,4,Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal,1,CW,1,D'banj,1,Dabo,1,Dani Alves,1,David Cameron,1,David de Gea,1,David Kafulila,1,David Luiz,1,David Moyes,1,David Oyelowo,1,Davido,9,Deluxe Safari Suit Collection,1,Design Home,1,Diabetic Diet,1,Diamond Platnumz,68,Diamond Platnumz Lamborghini,1,Diana Edward,1,Didier Drogba,4,Diego Costa,2,dieting,1,digestion,1,DJ Jimmy Jatt,1,DJ Jorsbless,2,DJ Khaled,3,Dj Maphorisa,1,DJ Neptune,1,Dk. Ali Mohamed Shein,2,Don Jazzy,2,Donald,1,Donald Trump,5,Dr Augustine Mahiga,1,Drake,4,Dully Sykes,1,Dwayne Johnso,1,EA Sports,1,EA SPORTS FIFA,1,EATV Awards,1,Ebola Epidemic,1,Eddy Kenzo,3,Eddy kenzo with BET,1,Eden Hazard,3,Edward Lowassa,4,Elizabeth Michael,1,Emmanuel Adebayor,2,Emmanuel Adebayor's Family,1,Empire Season 2,7,Empire Series,1,Empire Tv Show,1,Enemy Solo,1,England Euro 2016,1,Entertainment,280,EPL,41,EPL Results,22,Ericsson Mobility report,1,Escrow,1,Esperance,2,Euro 2016,2,Europa League,1,Europa League final,1,Events,4,Everton,8,FA Cup,3,Facebook,7,Facebook Lite,1,Faiza Ally,2,Falcao,1,Faraja Kota,2,Faraja Nyalandu,1,Farid Mussa,1,Fast 8,2,Fast and Furious 7,1,Fast and Furious 8,2,Fast Jet,1,fat,1,Fausto Puglisi,1,FC Basel,1,FC Porto,2,Felchesmi Mramba,1,Felix Kiprono,1,Fernando Torres,2,Fid Q,2,Fifa,4,FIFA 16,1,Filipe Luis,1,Fiture,1,Floyd Mayweather,9,Floyd Mayweather beats Manny Pacquiao,1,Floyd Mayweather celebrity news,4,food,1,Football,12,Forbes,1,Frank Ribery,1,Fredrick Sumaye,1,Freeman Mbowe,1,French Open,1,G Luck,1,G Nako,1,G-Nako,1,Gabourey Sidibe,1,gadgetry,1,Galaxy S6,3,Galaxy S6 Edge,2,Gardner Habash,2,Gareth Bale,3,GESKenya2015,4,Gigy Money,1,Given Edward,1,Golden State Warrior,2,Goodluck Gozbert,2,Google,5,Google Doodle,2,Google Photos,1,Google's 17th Birthday,1,Grammy Awards,1,Grammy Awards 2018,1,Grateful Album,3,Gucci Mane,1,Hamis Tambwe,1,Happy Women's Day,1,Harmonize,2,Harry Kane,1,Hasheem Thabeet,3,Hasna Mwilima,1,Health,3,heart health,1,Helena Costa,1,Hemedy PHD,1,Henrikh Mkitaryan,1,High Table Studios,1,Hillary Clinton,4,HIV Test via Smartphones,1,Hollywood highest paid actresses,1,Hon. Lazaro Nyalandu,2,Hot,409,Howard Webb,1,HTC,1,Huawei,1,Huawei Device Tanzania,1,Huawei Mate S,1,Huawei P8,1,Huawei P8 review,1,Huddah Monroe,11,HugoBarra,1,Hull City,1,Ice Prince,4,Idris Sultan,3,igo Music Concert Kiboko Yao,1,Iker Casillas,1,immigrants,1,Inside Africa,2,Instagram,7,Instagram Ads,1,Instagram Live,1,Instagram new design,2,Instagram new Logo,1,International News,11,Irene Uwoya,1,Irina Shayk,1,iROKOtv,1,ivory,2,ivory trade,2,Iyanya,3,Jacob Stephen,1,Jacqueline wolper,1,Jaguar,2,Jakaya Kikwete,8,James Rodriguez,1,James Bond,1,Jamie Vardy,2,Jamii Forums,1,January Makamba,4,Jay Z,3,Jennifer Lawrence,1,Jennifer Lopez,3,Jessica Biel,1,Jessica Biel Baby,1,Jessica Biel Pregnant,1,Jessie Vargas,1,JM Films,1,Joan Rivers,1,Job Ndugai,1,Jobs in Tanzania,3,Joh Makini,5,John Magufuli,11,John Pombe Magufuli,9,John Terry,1,Jokate Mwegelo,3,Jordan Henderson. Liverpool Captain,1,Jose Chameleone,6,Jose Mourinho,6,Joseph Mbilinyi,1,Juan Mata,2,Jussie Smollett,3,Justin Bieber,2,Justin Timberlake,1,Justin Timberlake Birthday,1,Justin Timberlake celebrity news,1,Justin Timberlake Instagram,1,Justin Timberlake news,1,Juventus,4,Jux,2,JuxVEVO,2,K.O,1,Kagame,2,Kanye West,7,KaribuPOTUSKe‬,1,Karim Benzema,1,Kaymu,4,KCee,2,Keko,1,Kelly Rowland,1,Kendrick Lamar,1,Kenya,5,Kenya Celebrity Gossip,5,Kenya election,1,Kenya Entertainment News,9,Khadija Kopa,1,Khaligraph Jones,1,Kidoti,1,Kidumu,1,Kim Kardashian,6,King Kaka,2,King Lawrence,1,Kipanya,1,Kiumeni,1,KRC Genk,2,KTMA2015,4,Kylian Mbape,1,Kylie Jenner,1,La Liga,1,La Liga champions,1,Lady Jay Dee,8,Lamborghini Gallardo,1,Larry Modowo,1,Laveda,2,Legends of Tomorrow,1,Leicester City,7,Lewis Hamilto,1,LG,1,LG DISPLAY,1,Lifestyle,54,LifeStyle & Fashion,53,Lil Wayne,1,Linda Ikeji,1,Lionel Messi,13,lionel messi 400,1,lionel messi 400th goal,1,lionel messi goals,1,Liverpool,13,Living Room Designs,1,Lord Eyez,1,Louis Van Gaal,4,Lowassa Joins Chadema,2,LTE Advanced,1,Lucie Safarova,1,Lucious Lyon,3,Lucious Lyon celebrity news,1,Luis Suárez,3,Lupe Fiasco,1,Lupita Nyong’o,5,Mabeste,1,Madee,2,Mafikizolo,2,Magazeti,2,mahaba niue,1,Majaliwa Kassim Majaliwa,1,Malia Obama,1,Manchester City,11,Manchester United,31,Manny Pacquiao,6,Marcus Rashford,2,Mario Balotelli,1,Mark Zuckerberg,4,MarkZuckerberg,1,Matonya,2,Maua Sama,1,Maulidi Kitenge,1,Maunda Zorro,1,Max Chan Zuckerberg,1,Maxence Melo,2,Maxima Zuckerberg,1,Mayunga,1,Mayweather vs Pacquiao,2,Mbwana Samatta,6,Meji Alabi,2,Men’s Health,2,Meninah,1,Mesuit Ozil,1,METL Group,1,Michael Satta,1,Michelle Obama,2,Michelle Williams,1,Middlesbrough,1,Millard Ayo,2,Millard Ayo Radio Station,1,Millen Magese,1,Miss South Africa,1,Miss Tanzania,2,Miss Universe,1,Miss World,2,Miss World 2016,1,Mizengo Pinda,2,Mkito,1,Mkoloni,1,Mkubwa na wanawe,1,Mohamed Mtoi,1,Mohammed Dewji,2,Mohammed Morsi,1,Morning Newsbrief,2,Most Influential Young Tanzanian,1,Movie Trailer,2,Movies,9,Moyo Mashine,1,Mr Flavour,3,Mr. Blue,2,Ms. Triniti,3,MTV Base Africa,4,MTV European Music Awards,2,MTV Mama Awards,5,MunaLove,1,Music,103,Music Leaked Online,1,Muslim Ban,1,Mwana FA,4,Mya,1,MyElimu,1,MyElimu App,1,Mzee Ojwang Tribute,1,Nahreel,1,Naismith,1,Nakumatt Mall,1,Nakumatt Mlimani City Mall,1,Nana,2,Navio,1,Navy Kenzo,2,Nay wa Mitego,1,NBA,1,Ndanda Kosovo,1,Ne-Yo,3,Nelson Mandela,3,New music,3,New Year 2017,1,Newcastle,1,News,159,Newspaper review,2,Ney wa Mitego,3,Neymar,1,NFL,1,Nicki Minaj,2,Nigeria Celebrity Gossip,2,Nigeria Entertainment News,12,Nigeria Music,9,Nike,2,Niki wa Pili,1,Nikki Mbishi,2,Nimrod Mkono,1,Nisher,1,Nkurunziza,1,North West,1,Norwich City,2,Novak Djokovic,1,Nuh Mziwanda,2,Nyashinski,1,Obama at GESKenya2015,3,ObamaHomecoming‬,2,ObamaInKenya‬,3,ObamaReturns‬,2,Oculus,1,OculusVR,1,OGPAfrica,1,OGPAfrica2015,1,Okra,1,Olamide,1,Old Pirate bay,1,OLED,1,Olivier Giroud,1,OMG! Free Me,1,Ommy Dimpoz,7,Open Government Partnership,1,Organic Health,1,Oscar,1,Oscar Nominees,1,Oscar Winners,1,P-SQUARE,11,P-Unit,2,Patrick Bamford,1,Paul Kagame,2,Paul Okoye,1,Paul Pogba,1,penguins,1,Pep Guardiola,1,Per Mertesacker‬,1,Peter Cech,1,Peter Kibatala,1,Peter Okoye,2,Phyno,1,Pirate Bay,1,Pitbull,1,Politics,32,Pope Francis,1,Power Breakfast,2,Premier League Champions,1,Princess Tiffah,2,Princess Tiffah Dangote,2,Princess Tiffah Mother,2,Priscilla Chan,1,Prison Break,2,Prof Ibrahim Lipumba,1,Prof Yunus Mgaya,1,Prof. Jay,3,PSG,5,Psy,1,QPR,2,Queen Darlin,1,Rafa Benitez,1,Rafael Nadal,1,Raheem Sterling,1,Raila Odinga,1,Ray,1,Raymond,1,Rayvanny,2,Razaro Nyarandu,2,Reading,1,Real Betis,1,Real Madrid,10,Rebron James,1,redesigned Instagram profiles,1,Reginald Mengi,1,Relationships,1,Rick Ross,1,Rickie Lambert,1,Right Now,1,Rihanna,7,Rihanna walking barefoot,1,Rihanna barefoot,1,Ripota Matata,1,Roberto ‘Amarulah’,1,Roberto Di Matteo,1,Roberto Martinez,2,Robin van Persie,1,Rockstar4000,3,Roger Federer,2,Rolene Strauss,1,Roma,2,Ronald Koeman,1,Ronda Rousey,1,Roperrope,1,Rose Ndauka,1,Rossie,1,Roy Hodgson,1,Ruben Loftus-Cheek,1,Ruby,2,Rwanda,2,Sadio Mane,1,Sahara Group,1,Salim Kikeke,1,Samsung,5,Samsung Galaxy A8,1,Samsung Galaxy J LTE,2,Samsung Galaxy J5,1,Samsung Galaxy J7,1,Samsung Galaxy S6,3,Samsung Galaxy Tab S2,1,Samuel Sitta,1,Saut Sol,3,Schalke,3,Scoot-E-Bike,1,Sean Kingston,3,Seline,1,Serena Williams,4,Serengeti Fiesta 2014,4,Sergio Aguero,1,Sevilla,2,Seyi Law,1,Seyi Shay,1,Shakira,1,Shanghai SIPG,1,Shaydee,1,Sheria Ngowi,2,Shetta,2,shilole,6,Shishi Trump,1,Single ladies,2,Sizzla,1,Skepta,1,Snoop Dogg,4,SnoopforCEO,1,Social Media,1,Social Media Drama,2,Soundcity MVP Awards 2016,1,Southampton,4,Spain Euro 2016 Squad,1,Spicy,2,Sports,248,Stan Wawrinka,1,Stephen Curry,2,Stephen Wasira,1,Stoke,4,Stonebwoy,1,Stop Albino Killings,1,Successful African Entrepreneurs,1,Sunderland,3,Supu,1,Swansea,5,Swansea Vs Man United,2,Swizz Beatz,1,T.I,1,T.I.D,1,Tanzania,7,Tanzania Celebrity Gossip,17,Tanzania Entertainment News,32,Tanzania Independence Day,1,Tanzania Parliament,1,Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA),1,Tanzanian Music,17,Taraji P. Henson,2,TB Joshua,1,Team Alikiba,11,Team Diamond,2,Team Kiba,8,Tech,53,Tecno Mobile,1,Tekno Miles,1,Tennis,6,Terrence Howard,1,The Expendables 3,1,The Future Africa Awards & Summit,1,The Huawei P8,1,The Industry,1,The Night Is Still Young,1,The Nokia 3310,1,The world's largest plane,1,Thibaut Courtois,1,Thierry Henry,1,Tidal,1,Tigo,1,Tigo Fiesta 2016,1,Tigo IPO,1,Tim Sherwood,1,Times FM,1,Timi dakolo,1,Timothy Bradley,1,Tiwa Savage,2,Tom Cleverley,1,Top Five Things,1,Tottenham,6,Tourism in Tanzania,1,TRA,1,Train Accident,1,Transfer News,7,Transfer Rumours,5,Trending Photos,1,Trending stories Online,1,Trey Songz,1,Trey Songz & JR - Nasty,1,Tributes to Madiba,2,Trigger Mortis,1,Triple MG Artiste,1,Tundu Antipas Lissu,1,Tundu Lissu,1,TV Series,6,Twaweza,1,Twiga Bancorp,1,twitter,2,Tyga,1,TZA,1,Ubi Franklin,1,Uchaguzi 2015,11,UEFA Champions League,16,UEFA Champions League Final,3,UFC,1,UFC 207,1,Uganda Celebrity Gossip,6,Uganda Celebrity News,6,Uganda Entertainment News,5,Uhuru Kenyatta,3,UKAWA,5,US ELECTION 2016,2,Usher Raymond,2,Vanessa Mdee,14,Ventures-Africa,1,Venus Williams,1,Vicent Kigosi,1,Victor Wanyama,1,Videos,85,Vin Diesel,3,virtualreality,1,Viva Roma Viva,1,VJ Penny,1,Vladimir Putin,1,Vodacom,1,Vodacom 4G,1,Vodacom Premier League,1,VR,1,VVIP,1,Wakazi,1,Washington D.C.,1,Watford,1,Wayne Rooney,1,weight loss,2,Wema Sepetu,8,Wes Morgan,1,West Brom,3,West Ham,2,Westgate shopping mall,1,whatsApp,4,WhatsApp Web,1,WhatWouldMagufuliDo,2,Where Ya At Video,1,Wilbrod Slaa,1,Wilfred Bony,1,Will Smith,2,William Ruto,2,WizKid,8,Women’s Health,2,WWE,1,Wynjones Kinye,1,Xi Jinping,2,Yahya Jammeh,1,Yamoto Band,1,Yanga,4,Yaya Toure,2,Yazz,2,Yemi Alade,7,Young Africans,1,Young Killer,4,Yusuf Bakhresa,1,Yvonne Chaka Chaka,1,Zack Snyder,1,Zanzibar,3,Zari all white Party,1,Zari Hassan,18,Zinedine Zidane,1,Zitto Kabwe,1,Zlatan Ibrahimovic,2,Zoom Tanzania,1,
ltr
item
BongoToday.com - Entertainment and Lifestyle : Grammy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List
Grammy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List
Bruno Mars was the big winner at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, beating out the smash hit “Despacito” for Song of the Year with “That's What I Like”.
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-FeuO-GBhKc0/Wm7GZhy3D7I/AAAAAAAABeg/RmqbLOG-AyI9IEIXdY7BQqhTi93I9bDKQCLcBGAs/s640/Grammy-Awards-2018-Winners.png
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-FeuO-GBhKc0/Wm7GZhy3D7I/AAAAAAAABeg/RmqbLOG-AyI9IEIXdY7BQqhTi93I9bDKQCLcBGAs/s72-c/Grammy-Awards-2018-Winners.png
BongoToday.com - Entertainment and Lifestyle
http://www.bongotoday.com/2018/01/grammy-awards-2018-winners-the-complete-list.html
http://www.bongotoday.com/
http://www.bongotoday.com/
http://www.bongotoday.com/2018/01/grammy-awards-2018-winners-the-complete-list.html
true
2281066032818744351
UTF-8
Loaded All Posts Not found any posts VIEW ALL Readmore Reply Cancel reply Delete By Home PAGES POSTS View All RECOMMENDED FOR YOU LABEL ARCHIVE SEARCH ALL POSTS Not found any post match with your request Back Home Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat January February March April May June July August September October November December Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec just now 1 minute ago $$1$$ minutes ago 1 hour ago $$1$$ hours ago Yesterday $$1$$ days ago $$1$$ weeks ago more than 5 weeks ago Followers Follow THIS CONTENT IS PREMIUM Please share to unlock Copy All Code Select All Code All codes were copied to your clipboard Can not copy the codes / texts, please press [CTRL]+[C] (or CMD+C with Mac) to copy