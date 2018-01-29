Grammy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Bruno Mars was the big winner at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, beating out the smash hit “Despacito” for Song of the Year with “That's What I Like”.









Bruno Mars was the big winner at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, beating out the smash hit “Despacito” for Song of the Year with “That's What I Like,” and winning Record of the Year and Album of the Year for 24K Magic over Kendrick Lamar , Jay-Z and Childish Gambino.





Here is the complete list of the 2018 Grammy Awards winners:





Album of the Year





Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!





Jay-Z, 4:44





Kendrick Lamar, Damn.





Lorde, Melodrama





WINNER: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic













Record of the Year





Childish Gambino, "Redbone"





Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"





Jay Z, "The Story of O.J."





Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."





WINNER: Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"













Song of the Year





Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"





Jay-Z, "4:44"





Julia Michaels, "Issues"





Logic, "1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)"





WINNER: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"













Best New Artist





WINNER: Alessia Cara





Khalid





Lil Uzi Vert





Julia Michaels





SZA













Best Pop Performance





Kelly Clarkson, "Love So Soft"





Kesha, "Praying"





Lady Gaga, "Million Reasons"





Pink, "What About Us"





WINNER: Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"













Best Pop Duo/Group Performance





The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, "Something Just Like This"





Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"





Imagine Dragons, "Thunder"





WINNER: Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still"





Zedd and Alessia Cara, "Stay"













Best Traditional Pop Album





Michael Bublé, Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)





Bob Dylan, Triplicate





Seth MacFarlane, In Full Swing





Sarah McLachlan, Wonderland





WINNER: Various Artists, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90









Best Pop Vocal Album





Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP





Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life





Imagine Dragons, Evolve





Kesha, Rainbow





Lady Gaga, Joanne





WINNER: Ed Sheeran, ÷













Best Music Video





Beck, "Up All Night"





Jain, "Makeba"





Jay-Z, "The Story of O.J."





WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."





Logic, "1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)"













Best Music Film





Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, One More Time With Feeling





The Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip





WINNER: Various Artists, The Defiant Ones





Various Artists, Soundbreaking





Various Artists, Two Trains Runnin'













Best Dance Recording





Bonobo, "Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)"





Camelphat and Elderbrook, "Cola"





Gorillaz, "Andromeda (feat. DRAM)"





WINNER: LCD Soundsystem, "Tonite"





Odesza, "Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE and Mansionair)"













Best Dance/Electronic Album





Bonobo, Migration





WINNER: Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue





Mura Masa, Mura Masa





Odesza, A Moment Apart





Sylvan Esso, What Now













Best Rock Performance





WINNER: Leonard Cohen, "You Want It Darker"





Chris Cornell, "The Promise"





Foo Fighters, "Run"





Kaleo, "No Good"





Nothing More, "Go to War"













Best Urban Contemporary Album





6lack, Free 6lack





Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!





Khalid, American Teen





SZA, Ctrl





WINNER: The Weeknd, Starboy









Best Rap Album





Jay-Z, 4:44





WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.





Migos, Culture





Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom





Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy













Best Country Album





Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah





Lady Antebellum, Heart Break





Little Big Town, The Breaker





Thomas Rhett, Life Changes





WINNER: Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1













Best Jazz Vocal Album





The Baylor Project, The Journey





Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call





Raul Midón, Bad Ass and Blind





Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King, Porter Plays Porter





WINNER: Cécile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers













Best Gospel Album





Travis Greene, Crossover





Le'Andria, Bigger Than Me





Marvin Sapp, Close





Anita Wilson, Sunday Song





WINNER: Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love













Best Contemporary Christian Music Album





Danny Gokey, Rise





Matt Maher, Echoes (Deluxe Edition)





MercyMe, Lifer





Tauren Wells, Hills and Valleys





WINNER: Zach Williams, Chain Breaker









Best Americana Album





Gregg Allman, Southern Blood





Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day





Iron & Wine, Beast Epic





WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound





The Mavericks, Brand New Day













Producer of the Year, Non-Classical





Calvin Harris





No I.D.





WINNER: Greg Kurstin





Blake Mills





The Stereotypes













Best Song Written for Visual Media





"City of Stars," La La Land





WINNER: "How Far I'll Go," Moana





"I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Fifty Shades Darker





"Never Give Up," Lion





"Stand Up for Something," Marshall













Best Contemporary Instrumental Album





The Jerry Douglas Band, What If





Alex Han, Spirit





Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal





WINNER: Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype





Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre













Best Metal Performance





August Burns Red, "Invisible Enemy"





Body Count, "Black Hoodie"





Track from: Bloodlust





Code Orange, "Forever"





WINNER: Mastodon, "Sultan's Curse"





Meshuggah, "Clockworks"













Best Rock Song





Metallica, "Atlas, Rise!"





K.Flay, "Blood in the Cut"





Nothing More, "Go to War"





WINNER: Foo Fighters, "Run"





Avenged Sevenfold, "The Stage"













Best Rock Album





Mastodon, Emperor of Sand





Metallica, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct





Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves





Queens of the Stone Age, Villains





WINNER: The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding













Best Alternative Music Album





Arcade Fire, Everything Now





Gorillaz, Humanz





LCD Soundsystem, American Dream





Father John Misty, Pure Comedy





WINNER: The National, Sleep Well Beast













Best R&B Performance





Daniel Caesar, "Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)"





Kehlani, "Distraction"





Ledisi, "High"





WINNER: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"





SZA, "The Weekend"













Best Traditional R&B Performance





The Baylor Project, "Laugh and Move On"





WINNER: Childish Gambino, "Redbone"





Anthony Hamilton, "What I'm Feelin' (feat. The Hamiltones)"





Ledisi, "All the Way"





Mali Music, "Still"













Best R&B Song





PJ Morton, "First Began"





Khalid, "Location"





Childish Gambino, "Redbone"





SZA, "Supermodel"





WINNER: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"













Best R&B Album





Daniel Caesar, Freudian





Ledisi, Let Love Rule





WINNER: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic





PJ Morton, Gumbo





Musiq Soulchild, Feel the Real













Best Rap Performance





Big Sean, "Bounce Back"





Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"





Jay-Z, "4:44"





WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."





Migos, "Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)"













Best Rap/Sung Performance





6LACK, "PRBLMS"





Goldlink, "Crew (feat. Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy)"





Jay-Z, "Family Feud (feat. Beyoncé)"





WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, "LOYALTY. (feat. Rihanna)"





SZA, "Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)"













Best Rap Song





Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"





Danger Mouse, "Chase Me (feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi)"





WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."





Rapsody, "Sassy"





Jay-Z, "the Story of O.J."













Best Country Solo Performance





Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"





Alison Krauss, "Losing You"





Miranda Lambert, "Tin Man"





Maren Morris, "I Could Use a Love Song"





WINNER: Chris Stapleton, "Either Way"













Best Country Duo/Group Performance





Brothers Osborne, "It Ain't My Fault"





Zac Brown Band, "My Old Man"





Lady Antebellum, "You Look Good"





WINNER: Little Big Town, "Better Man"





Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"













Best Country Song





Little Big Town, "Better Man"





Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"





WINNER: Chris Stapleton, "Broken Halos"





Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"





Miranda Lambert, "Tin Man"













Best New Age Album





Brian Eno, Reflection





India.Arie, SongVersation: Medicine





WINNER: Peter Kater, Dancing on Water





Kitaro, Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5





Steve Roach, Spiral Revelation













Best Improvised Jazz Solo





Sara Caswell, "Can't Remember Why"





Billy Childs, "Dance of Shiva"





Fred Hersch, "Whisper Not"





WINNER: John McLaughlin, "Miles Beyond"





Chris Potter, "Ilimba"













Best Jazz Instrumental Album





Bill Charlap Trio, Uptown, Downtown





WINNER: Billy Childs, Rebirth





Joey DeFrancesco and The People, Project Freedom





Fred Hersch, Open Book





Chris Potter, The Dreamer Is the Dream













Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album





John Beasley, MONK'estra Vol. 2





Alan Ferber Big Band, Jigsaw





WINNER: Christian McBride Big Band, Bringin' It





Vince Mendoza and WDR Big Band Cologne, Homecoming





Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, Whispers on the Wind









Best Latin Jazz Album





Antonio Adolfo, Hybrido - From Rio to Wayne Shorter





Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Oddara





Anat Cohen and Marcello Gonçalves, Outra Coisa - The Music of Moacir Santos





Miguel Zenón, Típico





WINNER: Pablo Ziegler Trio, Jazz Tango













Best Gospel Performance/Song





Tina Campbell, "Too Hard Not To"





JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, "You Deserve It (feat. Bishop Cortez Vaughn)





Le'Andria, "Better Days"





The Walls Group, "My Life"





WINNER: CeCe Winans, "Never Have to Be Alone"













Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song





Casting Crowns, "Oh My Soul"





Natalie Grant, "Clean"





WINNER: Hillsong Worship, "What a Beautiful Name"





MercyMe, "Even If"





Tauren Wells, "Hills and Valleys"













Best Roots Gospel Album





The Collingsworth Family, The Best of the Collingsworth Family - Volume 1





Larry Cordle, Give Me Jesus





Joseph Habedank, Resurrection





WINNER: Reba McEntire, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope





Karen Peck and New River, Hope for All Nations













Best Latin Pop Album





Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante





Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte





La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017





Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)





WINNER: Shakira, El Dorado













Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album





Bomba Estéreo, Ayo





C4 Trío and Desorden Público, Pa' Fuera





Jorge Drexler, Salvavidas de Hielo





Los Amigos Invisibles, El Paradise





WINNER: Residente, Residente













Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)





Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda, Ni Diablo Ni Santo





Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga, Ayer Y Hoy





Alex Campos, Momentos





WINNER: Aida Cuevas, Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas





Various Artists, Zapateando En El Norte













Best Tropical Latin Album





Albita, Albita





Doug Beavers, Art of the Arrangement





WINNER: Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, Salsa Big Band





Silvestre Dangond, Gente Valiente





Diego El Cigala, Indestructible













Best American Roots Performance





WINNER: Alabama Shakes, "Killer Diller Blues"





Blind Boys of Alabama, "Let My Mother Live"





Glen Campbell, "Arkansas Farmboy"





Leonard Cohen, "Steer Your Way"





Alison Krauss, "I Never Cared for You"









Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals





Justin Hurwitz, "Another Day of Sun"





Jorge Calandrelli, "Every Time We Say Goodbye"





Joel McNeely, "I Like Myself"





Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin and Clint Holmes, "I Loves You Porgy/There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York"





WINNER: Randy Newman, "Putin"













Best Recording Package





WINNER: Magín Día, El Orisha De La Rosa





Mura Masa, Mura Masa





WINNER: Father John Misty, Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)





The National, Sleep Well Beast





Jonathan Coulton, Solid State













Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package





Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta





Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014)





Grateful Dead, May 1977: Get Shown the Light





WINNER: Various Artists, The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition





Various Artists, Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares













Best Album Notes





Various Artists, Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth





Various Artists, Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition





Richard Dowling, The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin





Various Artists, Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute





WINNER: Otis Redding, Live at The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings





Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams













Best Historical Album





Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta





WINNER: Glenn Gould, The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955





Leonard Bernstein, Leonard Bernstein - The Composer





Various Artists, Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa





Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams













Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical





K.Flay, Every Where Is Some Where





Roger Waters, Is This the Life We Really Want?





Rose Cousins, Natural Conclusion





Perfume Genius, No Shape





WINNER: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic













Best Remixed Recording





Loleatta Holloway, "Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)"





Bobby Rush, "Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)"





Kehlani, "Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)"





The xx, "A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)"





WINNER: Depeche Mode, "You Move (Latroit Remix)"













Best Surround Sound Album





WINNER: Jane Ira Bloom, Early Americans





Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra and Choir, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man





Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96, So Is My Love





Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue





Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale, Tyberg: Masses













Best Engineered Album, Classical





Gary Call, Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs





Morten Lindberg, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man





Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin, Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies





WINNER: Mark Donahue, Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio





John Newton, Tyberg: Masses













Best American Roots Song





David Rawlings, "Cumberland Gap"





The Mavericks, "I Wish You Well"





WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "If We Were Vampires"





Rodney Crowell, "It Ain't Over Yet (feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White)"





Gregg Allman, "My Only True Friend"













Best Bluegrass Album





Michael Cleveland, Fiddler's Dream





WINNER: The Infamous Stringdusters, Laws of Gravity





Bobby Osborne, Original





Noam Pikelny, Universal Favorite





WINNER: Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live]













Best Traditional Blues Album





Eric Bibb, Migration Blues





Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio, Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio





R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble





Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie's Last Train





WINNER: The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome













Best Contemporary Blues Album





Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm





Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette





WINNER: Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo, TajMo





Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Got Soul





Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland













Best Folk Album





WINNER: Aimee Mann, Mental Illness





Laura Marling, Semper Femina





Offa Rex, The Queen of Hearts





The Secret Sisters, You Don't Own Me Anymore





Yusuf/Cat Stevens, The Laughing Apple













Best Regional Roots Music Album





Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Top of the Mountain





Ho'okena, Ho'okena 3.0





WINNER: Lost Bayou Ramblers, Kalenda





Northern Cree, Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live]





Josh Tatofi, Pua Kiele













Best Reggae Album





Chronixx, Chronology





Common Kings, Lost in Paradise





J Boog, Wash House Ting





WINNER: Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Stony Hill





Morgan Heritage, Avrakedabra













Best World Music Album





Vicente Amigo, Memoria De Los Sentidos





Buika, Para Mi





Anat Cohen and Trio Brasileiro, Rosa Dos Ventos





WINNER: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration





Tinariwen, Elwan













Best Children's Album





Gustafer Yellowgold, Brighter Side





WINNER: Lisa Loeb, Feel What U Feel





Justin Roberts, Lemonade





Alphabet Rockers, Rise Shine #Woke





Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World













Best Spoken Word Album





Neil Degrasse Tyson, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry





Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run





Shelly Peiken, Confessions of a Serial Songwriter





Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders)





WINNER: Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist













Best Comedy Album





WINNER: Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas





Jim Gaffigan, Cinco





Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Before Seinfeld





Sarah Silverman, A Speck of Dust





Kevin Hart, What Now?













Best Musical Theater Album





Come From Away





WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen





Hello, Dolly!













Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media





Baby Driver





Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2





Hidden Figures: The Album





WINNER: La La Land





Moana: The Songs













Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media





Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival





Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk





Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones: Season 7,





Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer, Hidden Figures





WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land













Best Instrumental Composition





Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet, "Alkaline"





Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne, "Choros #3"





Nate Smith, "Home Free (For Peter Joe)"





WINNER: Arturo O'Farrill and Chucho Valdés, "Three Revolutions"





Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, "Warped Cowboy"













Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella





Chuck Owen, "All Hat, No Saddle"





WINNER: John Williams, "Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can"





Nate Smith, "Home Free (For Peter Joe)"





John Beasley, "Ugly Beauty/Pannonica"





Chris Walden, "White Christmas"













Producer of the Year, Classical





Blanton Alspaugh





Manfred Eicher





WINNER: David Frost





Morten Lindberg





Judith Sherman













Best Orchestral Performance





Louis Langrée, "Concertos for Orchestra"





Leonard Slatkin, "Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches"





Michael Tilson Thomas, "Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente"





Osmo Vänskä, "Mahler: Symphony No. 5"





WINNER: Manfred Honeck, "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio"













Best Opera Recording





Lothar Koenigs, "Berg: Lulu"





WINNER: Hans Graf, "Berg: Wozzeck"





Gianandrea Noseda, "Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles"





George Petrou, "Handel: Ottone"





Valery Gergiev, "Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel"













Best Choral Performance





WINNER: Donald Nally, "Bryars: The Fifth Century"





Andrew Davis, "Handel: Messiah"





Alexander Liebreich, "Mansurian: Requiem"





Nigel Short, "Music of the Spheres"





Brian A. Schmidt, "Tyberg: Masses"













Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance





Arcangelo, "Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1"





WINNER: Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, "Death and the Maiden"





Stile Antico, "Divine Theatre - Sacred Motets by Giaches De Wert"





Joyce Yang and Augustin Hadelich, "Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann"





Martha Argerich & Various Artists, "Martha Argerich & Friends - Live From Lugano 2016"













Best Classical Instrumental Solo





Murray Perahia, "Bach: The French Suites"





Steven Isserlis, "Haydn: Cello Concertos"





Maria Lettberg, "Levina: The Piano Concertos"





Frank Peter Zimmermann, "Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2"





WINNER: Daniil Trifonov, "Transcendental"













Best Classical Solo Vocal Album





Philippe Jaroussky, Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas





WINNER: Barbara Hannigan, Crazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio





Nicholas Phan, Gods & Monsters





Joyce DiDonato, In War & Peace - Harmony Through Music





Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift









Best Classical Compendium





Alexandre Tharaud and Cécile Lenoir, Barbara





WINNER: Giancarlo Guerrero and Tim Handley, Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto





Reinbert de Leeuw and Guido Tichelman, Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir





Jordi Savall and Benjamin Bleton, Les Routes De L'Esclavage





Lucy Mauro and Lucy Mauro, Mademoiselle: Première Audience - Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger













Best Contemporary Classical Composition





Zhou Tian, "Concerto for Orchestra"





Adam Schoenberg, "Picture Studies"





Tigran Mansurian, "Requiem"





Richard Danielpour, "Songs of Solitude"





WINNER: Jennifer Higdon, "Viola Concerto"

















