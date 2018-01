8 Amazing Benefits of Olive Oil That Will Shock You

Numerous health specialists and fitness trainers are stressing over olive oil in daily usage. Learn the Benefits of Olive Oil That Will Shock You.

Whenever someone speaks of olive oil, what usually comes in your mind? Hair oil or an extract used to make food. Well, olive oil is a natural oil which is extracted from olives.



Cooking food with this natural extract is way healthier. Olive was considered to be holy in ancient times as it is full of health benefits



However, the usage of natural ingredients because of modern medicine made olive oil less popular.







1. Prevention of heart diseases



Many of us wouldn’t believe this fact but it is anyhow true.



It is an organic oil which dilutes the arteries and makes the flow of the blood regular.



The lubrication is provided by olive oil. It consists of some good fatty acids. So yes, it prevents heart diseases.





2. Lowering the cholesterol



Drinking one teaspoon of olive oil can reduce high levels of cholesterol.



As this extract lubricates the walls of arteries making the blood flow easy, cholesterol levels are being controlled eventually.





3. Reducing joint pain



The reason behind the joint pain are numerous ranging from obesity, diabetes to arthritis. Many people find difficult to tackle with it.



Here is one magical drink for all those. Drinking one teaspoon of olive oil daily will lubricate the joints and make the movement to and fro.



Having anti-inflammatory properties olive oil is a perfect drink for those suffering from joint pains.





4. Prevent both types of diabetes



Diabetes is a natural disorder which is a result of hormonal dysfunction. In this, body is not able to handle sugars and other fats.



There are two types of diabetes - type 1 and type 2, in both the cases, insulin is not produced by the body.



Many studies have proven that regular consumption of olive oil can regulate the production of insulin in the body, thus preventing diabetes.





5. Helps in weight loss



Many of us would again not believe how an oil can help reduce weight but it then turns out to be true.



weight loss by strengthening the metabolic rate of the body. Olive oil consists only healthy fat which helps inby strengthening the metabolic rate of the body.



O live oil needs to be consumed in minimal amounts in order to lose weight.





6. Preventing Cancer



As we all know, cancer is known to be one of the most deadly diseases. The cells of cancer multiply at an unimaginable rate inside the body.



It has been noticed that olive oil has certain anti cancerous properties. Regular consumption of it may prevent one’s body from the cancer to a greater extent.





7. Reduces constipation



If you want to relief yourself from constipation and wish to pass your stools daily with an ease, then try having one or two teaspoons of olive oil on an empty stomach.



It lubricates your intestines and makes a passage for the stools to pass out easily.





8. Soothes stomach ulcer



Olive oil having anti-inflammatory properties soothes the stomach ulcers. It reduces the acidic content inside the body which eventually would reduce the ulcers in the future.



It is also helpful in healing the tissues which were somehow effected by the stomach ulcers lately.



So, here were some of the health benefits which olive oil provides. Just be regular and try to consume olive oil on an empty stomach.