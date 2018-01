Mbwana Samatta Voted 2017 Most Influential Young Tanzanian

Tanzanian professional footballer and KRC Genk skipper, Mbwana Samatta has been voted the 2017 Most Influential Young Tanzanian.









Tanzanian professional footballer and KRC Genk skipper, Mbwana Samatta has been voted the 2017 Most Influential Young Tanzanian in one of the most credible and respected annual ranking polls organised by international reputed rating establishment, Avance Media.





Mbwana Samatta , is a Tanzanian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Belgian side Genk and the Tanzania national football team. Samatta was a key figure as TP Mazembe won the 2015 CAF Champions League and in 2016, became the first player from East Africa to be crowned the CAF African Player of the Year.After winning the prize for best African player in African leagues, he signed moved to KRC Genk.





The poll which drew public participation from over 90 countries also voted Lawyer Peter Kibatala, CEO of Ayo TV, Millard Ayo, CEO of Azam Media Ltd, Yusuf Bakhresa and social entrepreneur Faraja Nyalandu among the top 5 most influential young Tanzanian respectively.





2017 Most Influential Young Tanzanian

Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media says he hopes the annual polls will inspire young people to create a positive environment that will encourage other Tanzania youths to excel in their various endeavours.





2017 Most Influential Young Tanzanian Winners





See winners in the various categories below:





1. Business – Yusuf Bakhresa, Azam Media Ltd





2. Entertainment – AliKiba, Musician





3. Law & Governance – Peter Kibatala, Lawyer





4. Lifestyle – Jacqueline N Mengi, Furniture Designer





5. Media – Millard Ayo, Ayo TV





6. Science & Technology – Jumanne Mtambalike, Sahara Ventures





7. Social Enterprise &Civil Society – FarajaNyalandu, Shule Direct





8. Sports – MbwanaSamatta, KRC Genk









Full list of 50 Most Influential Young Tanzanian

Below is the Official 2017 Ranking of Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Tanzanians





1. Mbwana Samatta

2. Peter Kibatala

3. Millard Ayo

4. Yusuf Bakhresa

5. FarajaNyalandu

6. AliKiba

7. Salim Kikeke

8. Jacqueline N Mengi

9. Diamond Platinumz

10. JumanneMtambalike

11. Lilian Makoi

12. FlavianaMatata

13. FatmaKarume

14. WemaSepetu

15. Benjamin Fernandes

16. Albert Msando

17. Evans Makundi

18. Carol Ndosi

19. Idris Sultan

20. SairaDewji

21. Rebeca Gyumi

22. Nancy Sumari

23. KrantzMwantepele

24. Edwin Bruno

25. Joti

26. Irene Kiwia

27. Patrick Ngowi

28. FayazValli

29. Millen Magese

30. JebraKambole

31. Johnpaul Barretto

32. Miriam Odemba

33. Ian Ferrao

34. Vanessa Mdee

35. JumaKaseja

36. OsseGrecaSinare

37. ShomariKapombe

38. BonnahKaluwa

39. HashimThabitManka

40. Harun Elias

41. Benedict Ishabakaki

42. JokateMwegelo

43. Dina Marios

44. BabbieKabae

45. Jennifer Richard Shigoli

46. Bdozen

47. MrishoNgasa

48. Thomas Ulimwengu

49. Hellen Dausen

50. Riyama Ally