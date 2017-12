After releasing "Makulusa" with DJ Maphorisa and DJ Bucks, Rayvanny drops a new single "Siri"

Rayvanny just surprised his fans with another hit song named "SIRI" featuring rapper Niki wa Pili.









Rayvanny is following Aslay footstep of releasing hits after hits in just a short period of time.





Just few weeks after releasing a hit banger with the South African Dj Maphorisa and Dj Bucks on the "Makulusa" hot record.





Seems like 2018 will be the great year for WASAFI records as they are ending the year with a record of hit songs and much more to be expected from them for the year to come.





Watch the music video for ‘Siri’ below





This song"SIRI"Has Been Produced By Lizer classic (WASAFI RECORDS) From Tanzania And Writen By Raymond





The Video Was Shot In Tanzania, Directed by Eris Mzava (ExtraFocus Production)