Cristiano Ronaldo Named Best European Sportsperson of 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lewis Hamilton and Roger Federer to be named Best European Sportsperson of 2017









After enjoying a remarkable year that saw him clinch the Champions League, La Liga and Club World Cup with Real Madrid, as well as winning his fifth Ballon D'Or and becoming a father to three more children, the Portuguese striker was voted by 26 international news agencies.





The prize has been running since 1958 and is awarded by the Polish PAP agency. On this occasion, Ronaldo received 159 points, beating Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton (143) and tennis players Roger Federer (124) and Rafa Nadal (113).









Below is the full list of European Sportsperson of the year 2017.





1. Cristiano Ronaldo, football (Portugal) – 159pts





2. Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1 (GB) – 143pts





3. Roger Federer, tennis (Switzerland) – 124pts





4. Rafael Nadal, tennis (Spain) – 113pts





5. Sarah Sjoestroem, swimming (Sweden) – 75pts





6. Marcel Hirscher, alpine skiing (Austria) – 68pts





7. Laura Dahlmeier, biathlon (Germany) – 51pts





8. Mohamed Farah, athletics (GB) – 51pts





9. Chris Froome, road cycling (GB) – 50pts





10. Ekaterini Stefanidi, athletics (Greece) – 41pts