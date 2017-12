Nominees for the 50 Most Influential Young Tanzanians 2017 Announced

Finalists for Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Tanzanians ranking 2017, honouring distinguished young Tanzanians, have been announced.The 50 Most Influential Young Tanzanians ranking recognizes distinctive service across 8 different categories: Business, Entertainment, Law and Governance, Lifestyle, Media, Science and Technology, Sports and Social Enterprise &Philanthropy.Winners will be announced on 8th January, 2018.Hailed as one of the most credible, Avance Media’s Most Influential Young Tanzanian rankings is the most respected system that honours youth excellence in Tanzania.MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah explains that “This year’s influential young Tanzanian is someone whose work has undoubtedly had a positive impact in Tanzanian life.The nominees have all excelled in their various endeavors, working to improve the lives of others, through hard work, personal sacrifice and in most instances, made bold and brave commitments.”Public voting has officially opened onto determine the overall 2017 Most Influential Young Tanzanian, and winners for the 8 categories.Similar rankings by Avance Media and partners are currently ongoing in Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, DR Congo and Kenya.Here is the full list of the 2017 Nominees1.Carol Ndosi (Alta Vista Events)2.Harun Elias (Javis International Trade Co.)3.Hellen Dausen (Nuya's Essence)4.Ian Ferrao (Vodacom Tanzania)5.KrantzMwantepele (KONCEPT)6.Patrick Ngowi (Helvetic Solar)7.Yusuf Bakhresa (Azam Media Ltd)1.Ali Kiba (Musician)2.Diamond Platinumz (Musician)3.JokateMwegelo (Actress)4.Joti (Comedian)5.Riyama Ally (Actress)6.Vanessa Mdee (Musician)7.WemaSepetu (Actress)1.Albert Msando (Lawyer)2.Benedict Ishabakaki (Lawyer)3.Bonnah Kaluwa(MP)4.FatmaKarume (Lawyer)5.JebraKambole (Lawyer)6.Peter Kibatala (Lawyer)1.Benjamin Fernandes (TV Host)2.Flaviana Matata(Model)3.Jacqueline N Mengi (Model)4.Millen Magese (Model)5.Miriam Odemba (Model)6.OsseGreca Sinare (Photographer)1.Babbie Kabae (Clouds 360)2.Bdozen (CloudsMedia)3.Dina Marios (E-FM Radio)4.Idris Sultan (SIO HABARI)5.Millard Ayo (Ayo TV)6.Salim Kikeke (BBC Swahili)1.Edwin Bruno (Smart Codes)2.Evans Makundi (EvMak Tanzania Ltd)3.Fayaz Valli (GetCore Group)4.Johnpaul Barretto (Kinu Innovation Space)5.Jumanne Mtambalike (Sahara Ventures)6.Lilian Makoi (Jamii Africa )1.Hashim Thabit Manka (Yokohama B-Corsairs)2.JumaKaseja (Young Africans SC)3.MbwanaSamatta (KRC Genk)4.MrishoNgasa (Fanja SC)5.ShomariKapombe (Simba SC)6.Thomas Ulimwengu (AFC Eskilstuna)1.Faraja Nyalandu (Shule Direct)2.Irene Kiwia (Tanzania Women of Achievement)3.Jennifer Richard Shigoli (Tanzania Netherland Vocational Training Center)4.Nancy Sumari (The Neghesti-Sumari Foundation)5.Rebeca Gyumi (Msichana Initiative)6.SairaDewji (Mo Dewji Foundation)The 50 Most Influential Young Tanzanians ranking is proudly organised by Avance Media in partnership with BioPlus, ReputationPoll.com, Abjel Communications, WatsUp TV, YCEO, TANOEBusiness.com, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, CliqAfrica and CELBMD Africa.