Ronald Koeman sacked by Everton after Arsenal defeat

Everton have sacked Ronald Koeman after their 5-2 loss at home to Arsenal on Super Sunday saw them slip into the relegation zone.

The club spent heavily in the summer on Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wayne Rooney, but now lie 18th in the table having made their third-worst start to a Premier League campaign.













The loss at Goodison Park on Sunday was Everton's fifth consecutive match without a victory, with the Toffees having won just two league games this season, while they are also bottom of their Europa League group after two defeats and a draw in their first three matches.





Ronald Koeman said before the Arsenal game that Everton's owners had faith in him to turn his side's poor form around. However, the club's hierarchy released a statement on Monday announcing that the Dutchman had left his position.





