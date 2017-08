President Magufuli congratulates Kenyatta on his re-election

John Magufuli

Uhuru Kenyatta

Raila Odinga

Pierre Nkurunziza

Mr Paul Kagame

President Magufuli on Saturday sent his congratulatory remarks to Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta following his election victory. Mr Kenyatta was crowned on Friday evening victor of the Tuesday General Election, beating his political arch-rival Raila Odinga for a second time. "Congratulations for being elected President of Kenya for another term. I wish you best of luck," tweeted President Magufuli. Mr Magufuli joined other East African Head of States who used the social media platform to extend their congratulations to Mr Kenyatta. "On behalf of all Burundians, I congratulate President elect @UKenyatta and the people of Kenya. Looking forward to strengthen our relations," tweeted Pierre Nkurunziza. "@UKenyatta together lets continue to build unity and development of our countries and community," tweeted Paul Kagame who was also re-elected to lead Rwanda for a third term earlier this month. Credit: The Citizen