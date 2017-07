Mbwana Samatta to change from number 77 to 10

Samatta will be switching from the number 77 jersey to number 10 from now on for the KRC Genk after wearing number 77 since joining the club

Tino-Sven Susic

SAMATTA's HISTORY OF JERSEY NUMBERS

SAMATTA's HISTORY OF JERSEY NUMBERS IN THE NATIONAL TEAM



The history behind number 77 for Samatta Samatta was handed jersey number 77 when arrived at KRC Genk in 2015 and number 77 was his choice as he prefered jersey number 7 but the number was not available so he decided to made some changes and added another 7 to be 77.

will be looking to take a step forward for his club "Genk" in the 2017 - 2018 season and continue to prove his worth as a first eleven player. But that won't be the only thing that he will change in the next season.According to, Samatta will be switching from the number 77 jersey to number 10 from now on for the KRC Genk club . This is after wearing 77 jersey since he joined the club in 2015 coming from TP Mazembe.The number 10 jersey was worn byand now will be worn by Samatta starting next season. Samatta has been wearing number 10 jersey for Tanzania national football team so its a number he enjoys wearing.Season Club(s)Jersey number17/18KRC Genk1016/17KRC Genk7715/16KRC Genk7715/16TP Mazembe14/15TP Mazembe1513/14TP Mazembe1512/13TP Mazembe1511/12TP Mazembe1510/11Simba SC26Season National Jersey number17/18Tanzania1016/17Tanzania1015/16Tanzania1011/12Tanzania10