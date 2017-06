Watch DJ Khaled’s “(Intro) I’m So Grateful” Video Featuring Sizzla

DJ Khaled has released Grateful, the highly-anticipated tenth album from the Miami producer. Along with the album drop, Khaled shared a vis...



DJ Khaled has released Grateful, the highly-anticipated tenth album from the Miami producer. Along with the album drop, Khaled shared a visual for the album's opener, "(Intro) I'm So Grateful" featuring Sizzla.



In the Ivan Berrios-directed visual, Khaled and the reggae star find themselves in the middle of a lush jungle, giving thanks for everything they've been given. Of course, it wouldn't be a Khaled video if his son, Asahd, didn't make an appearance, and sure enough he does, looking as cute as ever.



Watch the video for "(Intro) I'm So Grateful"