Beyonce Pregnant with Twins.!!!

Beyonce is pregnant with not one but 2 ... she and Jay Z are having twins.

Beyonce is pregnant with not one but 2 ... she and Jay Z are having twins.





35-year-old Bey just posted on her Instagram account, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed 2 times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by 2, and we thank you for your well wishes. -- The Carters."





So, 5-year-old Blue Ivy will have a brother and sister, 2 brothers, 2 sisters or something like that.