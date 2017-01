Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal in Australian Open men's singles final

Roger Federer is the new champion of the Australian Open men's final after beating Rafael Nadal by 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 .









The 2017 Australian Open men's finals between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal two of the finest tennis competitors the world has see.





After a fittingly nail-biting 5 setter, finalyy Roger Federer took home the crown and the win marks his 18th Grand Slam title.





Almost ten years since Roger Federer last beat Rafa Nadal in a grand slam, he’s beaten him in five sets at the age of 35.





Congratulations to Roger and all his team









Roger Federer celebrating after winning the 5th set