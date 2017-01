Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona - All Goals & Highlights

Luis Enrique's men held into a draw against Real Betis after a Controversy over Andre Gomes' goal wrongly disallowed. The draw makes the champions lose further ground in title race.





Luis Enrique's men held into a draw against Real Betis after a Controversy over Andre Gomes' goal wrongly disallowed. The draw makes the champions lose further ground in title race.









Barcelona missed the chance to temporarily overtake Real Madrid in the La Liga table, slumping to a 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Sunday.





Alex Alegria scored for Real Betis and Barcelona's equaliser came from Luis Suarez .