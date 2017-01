Photos: New year celebrations around the world

Welcome to 2017 - Happy new year to every one. Its 1st January 2017.









Happy new year to every one. Its 1st January 2017.





These are the photos of how people celebrated the new year around the world.





Countdown to the new year in Taipei.

Celebrations are in full swing in Taipei, Taiwan, where the tourist board estimates more than 1m people have travelled to the city to marvel at the spectacle of thousands of fireworks exploding from the famous 101 skyscraper





Hong Kong heralds in the new year.

This one of the most impressive displays of the night comes from Hong Kong, where the city’s skyline was illuminated in blue and pink.





Fireworks light up the sky at Marina Bay in Singapore.

Singapore welcomes in 2017 with a fireworks display at Marina Bay





Fireworks illuminate the skyline of Yogyakarta, Indonesia,





Indonesia welcomes in the new year with a fireworks display at the Selamat Datang monument in Jakarta.





People watch fireworks explode around the Selamat Datang monument in Jakarta, Indonesia.





Brisbane just welcomed in 2017. It looks nice and tropical there, a bit different to the cold and foggy weather on this side of the world.





Brisbane just welcomed in 2017





San Francisco









Madrid