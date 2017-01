Miss France "Iris Mittenaere" crowned Miss Universe

Miss France Iris Mittenaere is the new Miss Universe 2016 pageant held in the Philippines.





Miss France Iris Mittenaere is the new Miss Universe 2016 pageant held in the Philippines. Among the three Miss Universe finalists — Miss France Iris Mittenaere , Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier and Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar — only one could take home the crown and Miss France did it.





Raquel Pelissier named the competition's first runner-up and Andrea Tovar the second-runner-up.













Mittenaere, 24 years old, is a Parisian native, currently pursuing a degree in dental surgery. She plans to use her Miss Universe platform to advocate for dental and oral hygiene.





The competition's top 13 finalists were Kenya, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Colombia, Phillippines, Canada, Brazil, France, Haiti, Thailand and Miss USA Deshauna Barber.





Although our own miss universe Tanzania didn't reach to the top finalists but she represented our country very well.