JPM has annulled the appointment of Tanesco boss

President Magufuli has annulled the appointment of Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) Managing Director Felchesmi Mramba .





A brief State House statement said yesterday that Dr Magufuli had appointed Dr Tito Mwinuka of the University of Dar es Salaam to hold the position in an acting capacity.

State House statement

No reason was given for Mr Mramba’s removal, which was announced barely a day after Energy and Minerals minister Sospeter Muhongo revoked the 8.5 per cent increase in power charges that was to have come into effect yesterday. The increased was announced on Friday by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura).





Speaking in Bukoba yesterday, President Magufuli commended Prof Muhongo for invalidating the new charges.