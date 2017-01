Serena Williams beats her older sister Venus to set Grand Slam record

Serena Williams sets a record of 23rd grand slam singles title by beating her older sister Venus to become Australian Open champion.





Serena, won 6-4 6-4 to pass Steffi Graf in the all-time list of major winners since the Grand Slams accepted professional players in 1968.





Serena Williams, 35 years old, has won more grand slam titles than any other woman in the Open era and becomes the oldest female grand slam champion in the Open era, extending the record she set by winning Wimbledon, aged 34, last year.