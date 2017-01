2016 Form Four Results are out, Feza Boys leads

CSEE Results 2016 are out, Feza Boys leads, 277,283 (70.09 per cent) students who sat for form 4 exams in 2016 have passed, NECTA says. Boys passed by 73.6 per cent, girls 67.06 per cent.

Out of 10 poorest performing schools in 2016 form 4 results announced today by National Examination Council, 6 are from Dar es Salaam.





10 Best schools National wise





1. Feza Boys - Dar es Salaam





2. ST. Francis Girls - Mbeya





3. Kaizirege Junior - Kagera





4. Marian Girls - Pwani





5. Marian Boys - Pwani





6. ST. Aloysius Girls - Pwani





7. Shamisiye Boys - Dar es Salaam





8. Anwarite Girls - Kilimanjaro





9. Kifungiro Girls - Tanga





10. Thomas More Machina - Dar es Salaam









