Watch The Video For Chris Brown’s New Single ‘Party’ Feat Gucci Mane & Usher

Chris Brown has officially released the video of his brand new single ‘Party’ featuring Gucci Mane and Usher.





The song, which has a fun vibe to it, serves as the first official single from his forthcoming album, tentatively titled Heartbreak On A Full Moon. Usher and Chris Brown have maintained a good relationship for years — the young singer recently made a guest appearance during Usher’s ‘The Real Show’ set in L.A. He also shared a snippet recently on his social media where he samples Usher’s classic hit ‘Nice & Slow’. And since Gucci has been popping in the streets since his release from prison earlier this year, it only makes sense to have a guest verse from the Trapper on an instrumental of this kind.





Watch the Music Video below.