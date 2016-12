Video: Spicy x Lady Jaydee – Together Remix

Spicy from Nigeria and Lady Jaydee from Tanzania who are believed to be husband and wife have joined together and produced a collaboration song called "Together" (Remix).

It's One of the Best collaboration between Nigerian superstar "Spicy" and Tanzanian superstar "Lady Jaydee"





The video was shot in Zanzibar and it was directed by Justin Campos.