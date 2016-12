Chelsea midfielder "Oscar" to join Shanghai SIPG in China for £60m

Chelsea have agreed to sell Oscar Emboaba to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG on a permanent deal for £60 million.

Oscar Joined Chelsea from Club International of Brazil in 2012 for a fee of £24 million.





The midfielder has had a tough time in the squad of coach Antonio Conte as he has failed to conform to the system of 3-4-3 which confers to Chelsea's success at the moment.





The Brazilian will become the most expensive player in China once he completes his deal, with Shanghai ready to offer him a contract worth a reported £400,000-a-week, overtaking the current highest earner in his new teammate Hulk and his £317,000-a-week.