Queen Darlin Ft Rayvanny – Kijuso

WASAFI Music is proud to introduce to you a new song from one of it's artists Mwajuma Abdul a.k.a 'Queen Darlin' just like they call her — The first lady of Wasifi.





The song goes by the name of "KIJUSO" featuring another member of WCB Rayvanny (Raymond).





Download and listen to the song here.