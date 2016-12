Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo gets gold CR7 Nike football boots after he won the 2016 Ballon D'or

Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's insane 2016 and his fourth Ballon d'Or win, Nike just released a spectacular limited-edition Mercurial Superfly V called the Nike Mercurial Superfly CR7 Vitórias

The Real Madrid star has been wearing Nike footwear since his career began in Portugal at Sporting and has since become the leading star for the sportswear company.





Sportswear giants Nike, have produced a specially made 'Mercurial Superfly Vitórias' football boot, laced with gold plating underneath it, after the footballer was recently crowned with his 4th Ballon D'or award.





According to Nike, the boots were produced to celebrate Ronaldo's amazing year and only Ronaldo will be allowed to wear the shoes until Jan 10th when about 777 pairs will be produced commercially.









What are your thoughts on the Pure Platinum and Metallic Gold Nike Mercurial Superfly V Vitórias boots for Cristiano Ronaldo's 2016 Ballon d'Or win? Drop your comments below.