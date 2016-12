Chelsea handed £100,000 fine by the FA but escape points deduction

Manchester City have been slapped with a £35,000 fine for failing to control their players, while Chelsea will have to pay £100,000 for repeatedly breaching FA rules on player conduct.









Manchester City and Chelsea clashed at the Etihad earlier this month. Sergio Aguero's rash challenge on David Luiz sparked a huge brawl between the two sets of players in the final minutes of Chelsea's 3-1 win away from home.





Manchester City players, Aguero and Fernandinho were both sent-off for their part in the melee, while Cesc Fabregas and Nathaniel Chalobah were also booked by referee Anthony Taylor.





Manchester City have been slapped with a £35,000 fine for failing to control their players, while Chelsea will have to pay £100,000 for repeatedly breaching FA rules on player conduct.





This is a good news for the blues as they have avoided a points deduction despite persistent rule breaches