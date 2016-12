Alikiba is recording a song With South African Legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Tanzanian hitmaker Ali Saleh Kiba, better known by his stage name Ali Kiba, is working on a new project with the South African music legendary Yvonne Chaka Chaka.





The project will definitely be one of alikiba's greatest one and it will add a feather to Kiba's fame and increase fan base in south Africa.





Ali posted photos of himself and Yvonne while in a studio session in Johannesburg, South Africa.





Ali Kiba traveled to South Africa to perform at the Mkhaya Migrants Awards and it was an opportunity to meet with the legendary music queen.





" It was a great honor and pleasure to meet Mother Yvonne Chaka Chaka dialup I have loved and admired all my life.





Thank you for hosting us and sharing your memories, advices and guidance. Truly I am grateful and looking forward to our project. " wrote alikiba on his instagram page.





Creative Mind Space PR boss Matthew Mensah summed the whole development that has stirred conversation up.





I n presence of Greatness: Studio Time with East Africa King Kiba aka @officialalikiba & The Legend & Humanitarian my role model; Our African Queen; Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Such an Honour to be around You Mama Yvonne.