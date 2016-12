Tigo also gets ready for IPO at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange

Tigo said in a statement yesterday that it submitted its prospectus and preliminary application to the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) and the DSE yesterday as part of the requirement before it starts the IPO and listing of its shares.





Another mobile phone operator, MIC Tanzania Limited (Tigo), has started the process of listing at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange through an initial public offering (IPO) just about two weeks before the deadline for mandatory listing of telecommunications companies expires.





The issue of when the IPO will start will be known after the determination of the application.





Tigo is the second mobile phone operator to apply for the IPO after Vodacom Tanzania did so recently.









By Ludger Kasumuni - The Citizen