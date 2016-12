Shilole Earns a Profit of 500,000 Tshs Daily Through her Food Business

Shilole who runs a home made food delivery services which goes by the name "Shishi Trump" revealed that she earns a profit of about 500,000 Tanzanian shillings per day.









Zena Yusuf Mohammed, better known by her stage name Shilole, who has also entered into the food business has officially opened up on how her new business is performing. Bongo flava artist and actress, better known by her stage name, who has also entered into the food business has officially opened up on how her new business is performing.





Shilole who runs a home made food delivery services which goes by the name "Shishi Trump" revealed that she earns a profit of about 500,000 Tanzanian shillings per day. who runs a home made food delivery services which goes by the name "" revealed that she earns a profit of about 500,000 Tanzanian shillings per day.





Shilole Preparing Food for her customers at her home





Speaking with East Africa Radio on Planet Bongo, Shilole said "Let them call me Mama Ntilie, but i know at the end of the day I get money and I'am not lacking anything. I sale food and at the evening I earn a profit of about five hundred thousands, you just keep on talking gossip while I keep on working"





Shilole marked her 28th birthday yesterday on 20th December 2016. marked her 28th birthday yesterday on 20th December 2016.













Image credits: Shilole Instagram page