Joh Makini Speaks on Lord Eyez being signed by Barakah The Prince

Joh Makini has finally break out the silence and speak out regarding his former group member and friend "Lord Eyez" being signed by Barakah The Prince record label known as "BANA".









Bongo5.com, Joh Makini said he has no problem with Lord Eyez being signed by any label because its his own decision and he respect his decision as his friend.





"For me Lord Eyez apart from music he is my friend, we are family. Just one week before I went to South Africa, we were together the night before my departure" Said Joh





"At the end of the day, you know I respect every individual decision's and I will not interfere. For example, I can not talk about his decision whether he signed or not signed with Barakah The Prince because that's him"





"I respect everything that he is doing because at the end of the day everyone has his way, he has his life, everyone has his decisions. You know you can not make decisions for an adult person."