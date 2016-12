Drake And Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Dating

According to TMZ, J.Lo and Drake are reportedly making music together and dating.

TMZ went further and said, Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been spending a lot of time together lately, and sources who are around both of them tell us it's only a matter of time ..





Drake was seen with J. Lo at Delilah restaurant having dinner together.

But may be its because they are working on a music project together, and he's been to 2 of her Vegas shows recently.





Lopez recently split from her on-and-off again ex, Casper Smart, back in October, while Drake was briefly linked to his longtime love, Rihanna, earlier this year.