27 signs you're totally ready to get married

You've finally figured out when to just let an argument go. (Or at least pretend you've let it go so you can look like the bigger person.)





1. You're living together and you don't want to kill each other.

In fact you completely love it. Even when they leave the seat up.





2. You don't check his texts like a psychopath

(Like you did for the first 6 months you were together).





3. You have a Pinterest board of ideas for your wedding.

And they're mostly realistic because the idea of a wedding is no longer a fantasy for you.





4. You don't miss your dating days.

In fact tales of your mates' single life make you really thankful you're not in their boat.





5. If he's not around, you're not suspicious.

Your relationship is strong enough that you can admit you actually like having alone time to catch up with crappy TV shows.





6. You don't ask for that fiver back you lent them.

That's SO honeymoon phase.





7. You guys can talk about having kids without it feeling SUPER weird.

And you're actually excited by it.





8. You've discussed getting a dog. And what it would be called.

That's essentially the same as having a child. Right?





9. You could give each other your Facebook/email passwords and there'd be nothing to hide.

You feel guilty even joke-flirting with guys, so infidelity totally bemuses you.



10. You go to the gigs of the shitty bands he likes without complaining. (Much.)



11. They prefer you without makeup on If that isn't legit love WHAT IS?



12. You're totally okay with the prospect of that one penis being the only penis you'll see forever more.

Because it's about the person attached to it. (And their excellent knowledge of what to do with it.)



13. You talk about your future in 'whens' not 'ifs'

Because your future together is just a certainty to you guys.



14. You're the best version of you when you're around them.

As vommy as it sounds, you really DO complete each other.



15. You don't go to bed on an argument.

16. You can openly diss their relatives when necessary You're WAY past the pretending-to-like-everyone in their lives phase. And that's okay.



17. You've been saving money for your future - together.

And had the difficult discussion of how much of it will be going allocated for a gaming chair. Precisely none.



18. It feels wrong sleeping without them when they're not there.

You've definitely sent them emo photos of the empty side of their bed when they're away.



19. They know your deepest, darkest secrets. And they love you more for them.



20. And all the stuff you REALLY like (and dislike) in the bedroom

You know you're for real when you can tell a guy their *fancy technique* isn't working for you.



21. You've definitely got screen grabs of your dream ring on your phone And you've dropped hints to him about what you want 'when the day comes'.



22. You know you're a bit TOO close, but you wouldn't change it.

Popping each other's spots is a grim but very real display of true love.



23. You just hate being apart, even when they're just at work.

You weirdly empathise with this scene in Stepbrothers. Just so you'd be together all the time.



24. You have a joint bank account.

Because being a unit means not getting petty over who bought the last Nando's.



25. You're completely and utterly over your ex.

In fact your past relationships just fade into insignificance now you know what proper love is.



26. You want to get married for what it symbolises, NOT for the party and endless cake. Although the cake helps. It really does.



27. They know that the little romantic gestures are better than grand ones